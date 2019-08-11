Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Boosted Holding; As Liveperson Com Usd0.001 (LPSN) Market Value Rose, Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Upped Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 3.17 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PROCESS OF SELECTING A NEW INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM FOR GROUP WILL COMMENCE FOLLOWING AGM ON 30 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – South Africa’s Sibanye to replace KPMG as auditor in 2019; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – OPERATIONS AT THE MASAKHANE SHAFT HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED; 14/05/2018 – BlueCrest Capital Management Takes Short Positions in Lonmin, Sibanye Gold; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FIVE OF 13 EMPLOYEES TRAPPED AFTER A SEISMIC EVENT AT MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS, FREED BY THE MINE RESCUE TEAMS; 03/05/2018 – Thirteen trapped underground at South African gold mine; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – NEW US$600 MLN RCF REPLACES US$350 MLN RCF THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE ON 23 AUGUST 2018; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE PURSUING DELEVERAGING STRATEGY; 09/05/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc Com Usd0.001 (LPSN) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 327,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 3.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.14 million, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 1.36M shares traded or 104.38% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison Prns reported 20,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The New York-based American Interest Group Inc has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Rgm Ltd Com holds 4.6% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 2.33 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 6.08 million shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 21,669 shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Fund Ltd (Under Special Management), a Israel-based fund reported 558,658 shares. Millrace Asset Group owns 95,608 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05% or 3.38M shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates reported 0% stake. Parkside Financial Bank Tru owns 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 98 shares. Redwood Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 695,378 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 2.18% or 730,351 shares. Essex Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company stated it has 50,996 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 806,123 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Liability Com.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc Com by 33,802 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $82.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Miners Etf by 233,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,246 shares, and cut its stake in Eros International Com Gbp0.30 (NYSE:EROS).

