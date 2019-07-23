Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Holding Raised by Tsp Capital Management Group Llc; Baxter Bros Holds Position in Alphabet C Non (GOOG)

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 2.17 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RCF INCREASED TO $600M FROM $350M; 04/05/2018 – South Africa’s Sibanye to replace KPMG as auditor in 2019; 23/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN UNION SAYS 79 WORKERS TRAPPED AT SIBANYE MINE; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PRODUCTION FROM REST OF MINES MAKING UP DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL; 03/05/2018 – ON SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Considering Raising Up to $500 M via a Streaming Arrangement; 30/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 29/05/2018 – Sibanye Makes the Case for Speedy Approval of Lonmin Deal; 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – PROPOSED TRANSACTION REMAINS SCHEDULED FOR CLOSURE DURING SECOND CALENDAR HALF OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED, EMPLOYEES RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION, AS PRECAUTION CO WITHDREW ALL EMPLOYEES IN VICINITY OF INCIDENT

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.04. About 819,316 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has risen 5.82% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). M Kraus & Company holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 5,011 shares. Tanaka Mngmt holds 0.62% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) or 176 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 3,374 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 0.35% or 4,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 1,464 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited stated it has 3,900 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros owns 8,654 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Nadler Fincl holds 0.31% or 832 shares. Ashford stated it has 318 shares. Rech And Mgmt Com stated it has 0.32% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Grimes reported 0.36% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Grand Jean Cap Inc, California-based fund reported 14,780 shares. Horrell Cap Incorporated has 0% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Ent Services Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,739 shares to 38,975 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris Int’l Ltd F by 26,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,284 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).