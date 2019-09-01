Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Holding Maintained by Tsp Capital Management Group Llc; Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $2.37 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 4.07M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER REFINANCES AND UPSIZES ITS USD REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct); 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Still Confident in Rationale for Deal; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FURTHER UPDATE TO TRAGIC SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED, EMPLOYEES RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION, AS PRECAUTION CO WITHDREW ALL EMPLOYEES IN VICINITY OF INCIDENT; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE IN PROCESS OF APPOINTING NEW AUDITOR; 12/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS EXOR INCREASED STAKE IN COMPANY TO 5.4%; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Uncertainty Driven by Concerns Around Leverage; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SAYS 13 MINERS TRAP AFTER SEISMIC EVENT: EWN; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm has 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Crawford Invest Counsel has 776,180 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Country Trust National Bank & Trust has 1.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 326,606 shares. 6,870 are held by Burt Wealth Advsr. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 78,744 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc stated it has 3.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barry Inv Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 2,822 shares. Conning owns 502,869 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Dt Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,107 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 1.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Condor Mngmt owns 95,059 shares. American Rech & owns 73,010 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust has 1.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 45,282 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 35.40 million are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.