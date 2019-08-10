Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Holding Maintained by Tsp Capital Management Group Llc; As Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder Fiera Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 3.17M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THREE OF FIVE EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN RETURNED TO SURFACE, ONE OF WHOM SUCCUMBED TO HIS INJURIES AND PASSED AWAY; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold Increases Its Line of Credit; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RETURN OF WORKERS TO SURFACE DELAYED BY ELEVATOR; 15/05/2018 – Sibanye’s Lonmin takeover faces British antitrust scrutiny; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES & UPSIZES $REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Conduct Investigation at Masakhane Mine; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda ZAR1.57B; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS S. AFRICA, U.S. PGM OPS CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 149,778 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 416,311 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 566,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 96,116 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 197,450 shares to 721,440 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 8,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

