Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Raised Its Stake by $1.03 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 3.42M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Searches for Seven Workers at South Africa Gold Mine; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES & UPSIZES $REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED, EMPLOYEES RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION, AS PRECAUTION CO WITHDREW ALL EMPLOYEES IN VICINITY OF INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 2018 Outlook Remains Positive; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE PURSUING DELEVERAGING STRATEGY; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE CONTINUES SEARCH FOR 7 WORKERS AT S. AFRICA GOLD MINE; 12/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS EXOR INCREASED STAKE IN COMPANY TO 5.4%; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS S. AFRICA, U.S. PGM OPS CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – CONFIRM THERE WAS SEISMIC EVENT THAT TOOK PLACE PREVIOUS DAY MAY 21, AT MANYANO MINE, KLOOF OPERATIONS

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 75,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 89,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, down from 165,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 4.08M shares traded or 25.82% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sibanye now the world’s no. 1 platinum miner following M&A spree – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sibanye-Stillwater Stock Jumped 67% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K Sibanye Gold Ltd For: Aug 23 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 26.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 4,742 shares to 190,211 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 1,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).