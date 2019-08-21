Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased Position by $1.03 Million; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake as Shares Rose

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.19. About 1.44M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 3.91 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – PROPOSED TRANSACTION REMAINS SCHEDULED FOR CLOSURE DURING SECOND CALENDAR HALF OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FOUR OF TEN RESCUED HAVE SUCCUMBED TO THEIR INJURIES AND PASSED AWAY; SIX EMPLOYEES ARE IN HOSPITAL; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – 10 OF 13 EMPLOYEES TRAPPED FOLLOWING SEISMIC EVENT YESTERDAY, AT MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS, HAVE NOW BEEN RESCUED; 30/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 16.5% of Votes Disapprove of Remuneration Policy; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – MINE RESCUE TEAMS WERE IMMEDIATELY MOBILISED AND THREE EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN LOCATED AND HAVE BEEN INTERACTING WITH RESCUE TEAMS; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold Refinances Its Revolving Credit Facility On Improved Terms; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE STILLWATER SPOKESMAN WELLSTED COMMENT BY PHONE; 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)-Sibanye Gold Ltd; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – NEW US$600 MLN RCF REPLACES US$350 MLN RCF THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE ON 23 AUGUST 2018

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Cls Lc has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Whittier Tru Company has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 6 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company stated it has 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Salem Counselors accumulated 1,475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company reported 249,470 shares. Endurant Capital Ltd Partnership holds 3.1% or 60,075 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 457,923 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,135 shares. 1.10M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 15 shares. Northern Corporation holds 3.51 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital LP invested in 0.18% or 18,786 shares. Centurylink Inv Company owns 11,401 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Cap Fund owns 0.19% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 168,722 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.