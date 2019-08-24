Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Stock Rose While Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed by $303,872 Its Holding; Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Stock Price Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Position by $615,825

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 75,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 3.42 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – PROPOSED TRANSACTION REMAINS SCHEDULED FOR CLOSURE DURING SECOND CALENDAR HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SAYS 13 MINERS TRAP AFTER SEISMIC EVENT: EWN; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THREE OF FIVE EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN RETURNED TO SURFACE, ONE OF WHOM SUCCUMBED TO HIS INJURIES AND PASSED AWAY; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Conduct Investigation at Masakhane Mine; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – UNDERGROUND INSPECTION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT ONE WEEK, AND OPERATIONS AT MASAKHANE MINE WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED DURING PERIOD; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct); 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FINAL DECISION REGARDING FINANCIAL OPTIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES U.S. DOLLAR RCF ON IMPROVED TERMS

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 8,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 57,053 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, down from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 161,378 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Parametric Port Limited Liability Company accumulated 97,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% or 467 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc has 32,352 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 86,617 shares. Citigroup holds 24,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company stated it has 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Legal & General Group Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Cooke Bieler LP reported 45,535 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,500 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 3,093 shares. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability owns 65,846 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 25,306 shares to 66,651 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) by 186,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,002 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.

