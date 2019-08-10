Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Holder Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $303,872 as Share Price Rose; Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $478,400 as Stock Price Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 264,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, down from 269,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood holds 0.01% or 134 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,845 shares. 48,371 were reported by Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd reported 30,569 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru Com, a Iowa-based fund reported 129,219 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp owns 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,824 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Lc owns 22,555 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,163 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 31,755 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Brinker Cap holds 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 95,095 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Company invested 3.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 410,484 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Rech Mngmt holds 0.37% or 8,853 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Llc accumulated 108,924 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares to 319,550 shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).