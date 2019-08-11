Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Holder Symons Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Flippin Bruce & Porter Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Upped as Share Price Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 75,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 3.17 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 15/05/2018 – South African Reserve Bank Approves Sibanye Gold’s Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RETURN OF WORKERS TO SURFACE DELAYED BY ELEVATOR; 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SIBANYE-STILLWATER RECEIVES SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF LONMIN; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Considering Raising Up to $500 M via a Streaming Arrangement; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Dismisses ‘Unwarranted’ Debt Fears, Backs Lonmin Deal; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – NEW US$600 MLN RCF REPLACES US$350 MLN RCF THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE ON 23 AUGUST 2018; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – AGREEMENT WITH OCCUPATIONAL LUNG DISEASE WORKING GROUP IS STILL SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY HIGH COURT; 08/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 147,632 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 141,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth owns 13,772 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Company holds 9,510 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,855 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al owns 44,961 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il has 0.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 2.4% or 245,085 shares in its portfolio. Rbo Com Ltd Llc has 155,928 shares. Hollencrest Capital stated it has 21,679 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv Management holds 1.24% or 183,102 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lmr Partners Llp owns 13,869 shares. 69,453 are held by Willingdon Wealth Management. Benin Corporation invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sigma Planning has 0.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 81,542 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 1.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

