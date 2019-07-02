Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)

This is a contrast between Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.02 N/A 0.75 1.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sibanye Gold Limited and Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1% Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Sibanye Gold Limited has a -0.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kingold Jewelry Inc. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sibanye Gold Limited are 1 and 0.7. Competitively, Kingold Jewelry Inc. has 1.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sibanye Gold Limited and Kingold Jewelry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.2% and 0.2% respectively. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry Inc. has 31.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sibanye Gold Limited -7.88% -13.08% -16.5% 42.44% 7.28% 19.79% Kingold Jewelry Inc. -2.93% -10.32% 7.73% -14.25% -41.55% 4.32%

For the past year Sibanye Gold Limited has stronger performance than Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Summary

Kingold Jewelry Inc. beats Sibanye Gold Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.