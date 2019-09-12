Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goldcorp Inc. (:)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and Goldcorp Inc. (:) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sibanye Gold Limited and Goldcorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sibanye Gold Limited and Goldcorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1% Goldcorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sibanye Gold Limited and Goldcorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.2% and 0.5%. Comparatively, Goldcorp Inc. has 11.74% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44% Goldcorp Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sibanye Gold Limited beats Goldcorp Inc.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.