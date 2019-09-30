Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) Reaches $5.39 After 7.00% Down Move; LM Funding America (LMFA) Shorts Down By 3.4%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) had a decrease of 3.4% in short interest. LMFA’s SI was 142,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.4% from 147,200 shares previously. With 54,300 avg volume, 3 days are for LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s short sellers to cover LMFA’s short positions. The SI to LM Funding America Inc’s float is 6.38%. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9101. About 5,346 shares traded. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) has declined 71.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.03% the S&P500.

The stock of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 2.59 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 16/03/2018 – LONMIN PLC LMI.L – SIBANYE-STILLWATER FILES WITH COMPETITION COMMISSION; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Sibanye Rejects Union Claim That 79 Workers Trapped at Kloof; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PURSUING ITS DELEVERAGING STRATEGY, AND GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – HAS NO INTENTION TO ISSUE EQUITY IN ORDER TO REDUCE DEBT; 18/05/2018 – PLATINUM WEEK-Sibanye CEO confident of Lonmin takeover despite cash burn; 30/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 16.5% of Votes Disapprove of Remuneration Policy; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – OPERATIONS AT THE MASAKHANE SHAFT HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE IN PROCESS OF APPOINTING NEW AUDITORThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $3.64 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $5.01 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SBGL worth $254.87 million less.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining firm in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The firm operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It has a 96.25 P/E ratio. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals , including platinum, palladium, and rhodium activities and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

