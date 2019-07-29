Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) Reaches $5.38 52-Week High; Wills Financial Group Has Raised Its Nike (NKE) Stake

Wills Financial Group Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 5,731 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 34,572 shares with $2.91M value, up from 28,841 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $137.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 2.85 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity. $12.30M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by PARKER MARK G.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,853 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 10,291 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0.07% or 146,292 shares in its portfolio. Lederer & Investment Counsel Ca reported 4,975 shares. 43,599 are owned by Epoch Invest Prtnrs. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd accumulated 154,540 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,870 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv reported 863 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Middleton And Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,687 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Company has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Reynders Mcveigh Management holds 2.61% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 280,170 shares. Logan Capital Management accumulated 170,733 shares. Town Country Bancorporation Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company reported 0.58% stake. Johnson Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fagan Assoc invested 2.98% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).