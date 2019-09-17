Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) Reaches $4.83 After 3.00% Up Move; Fsb Bancorp (FSBC) Shorts Increased By 52.94%

Fsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) had an increase of 52.94% in short interest. FSBC’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 52.94% from 1,700 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Fsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s short sellers to cover FSBC’s short positions. The SI to Fsb Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.15%. It closed at $17.02 lastly. It is up 7.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBC News: 23/04/2018 DJ FSB Bancorp Inc (New York), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBC)

The stock of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.81% or $0.265 during the last trading session, reaching $4.825. About 1.26 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE STILLWATER SPOKESMAN WELLSTED COMMENT BY PHONE; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Suspend Operations at Masakhane Mine During One Week; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT; 23/03/2018 – Sibanye Rejects Union Claim That 79 Workers Trapped at Kloof; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE CONTINUES SEARCH FOR 7 WORKERS AT S. AFRICA GOLD MINE; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Believes That This Uncertainty Is Unwarranted; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PURSUING ITS DELEVERAGING STRATEGY, AND GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 18/05/2018 – SIBANYE CEO EXPECTS STRONG RAND TO DELAY DEBT REDUCTION TO UPPER END OF 2-4 YEAR TARGET; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – APPROXIMATELY R1 BLN IN POTENTIAL COST REDUCTIONS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AND ARE CURRENTLY BEING IMPLEMENTED; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESSThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.20 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $4.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SBGL worth $95.88 million more.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining firm in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It has a 86.16 P/E ratio. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals , including platinum, palladium, and rhodium activities and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate clients in Monroe County, New York. The company has market cap of $33.03 million. The firm accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It currently has negative earnings. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans.