Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Comparison side by side

Both Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold Limited 5 0.00 429.61M -0.31 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 14 0.00 51.17M -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold Limited 8,325,775,193.80% -10.3% -3.1% Seabridge Gold Inc. 355,594,162.61% -3.5% -3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Gold Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 104.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.04 beta. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 0.13 beta and it is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sibanye Gold Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Seabridge Gold Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Seabridge Gold Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 89.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sibanye Gold Limited and Seabridge Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 42.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Seabridge Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44% Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48%

For the past year Sibanye Gold Limited was more bullish than Seabridge Gold Inc.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.