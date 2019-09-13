Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sibanye Gold Limited has 25.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Sibanye Gold Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sibanye Gold Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.30% -3.10% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sibanye Gold Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold Limited N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sibanye Gold Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 1.67 2.54

The potential upside of the rivals is 118.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sibanye Gold Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Sibanye Gold Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Sibanye Gold Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Sibanye Gold Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. Sibanye Gold Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Gold Limited has a beta of -0.04 and its 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sibanye Gold Limited’s peers’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sibanye Gold Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Sibanye Gold Limited’s peers beat Sibanye Gold Limited.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.