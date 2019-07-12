Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.56 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.13 beta indicates that Sibanye Gold Limited is 113.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, IAMGOLD Corporation’s 127.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sibanye Gold Limited is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival IAMGOLD Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. IAMGOLD Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sibanye Gold Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold Limited 0 0 0 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, IAMGOLD Corporation’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 70.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.2% of Sibanye Gold Limited shares and 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares. Comparatively, IAMGOLD Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sibanye Gold Limited -7.88% -13.08% -16.5% 42.44% 7.28% 19.79% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.42% -26.46% -29.91% -23.64% -61.01% -35.05%

For the past year Sibanye Gold Limited has 19.79% stronger performance while IAMGOLD Corporation has -35.05% weaker performance.

Summary

IAMGOLD Corporation beats Sibanye Gold Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.