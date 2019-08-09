Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Comparison side by side

As Gold businesses, Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.56 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sibanye Gold Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Gold Limited has a -0.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation has beta of 0.07 which is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sibanye Gold Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IAMGOLD Corporation are 4.2 and 3.1 respectively. IAMGOLD Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sibanye Gold Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sibanye Gold Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold Limited 0 0 0 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of IAMGOLD Corporation is $6, which is potential 72.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sibanye Gold Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.2% and 76.8%. Comparatively, 1.7% are IAMGOLD Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44% IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36%

For the past year Sibanye Gold Limited had bullish trend while IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

IAMGOLD Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sibanye Gold Limited.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.