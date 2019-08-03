Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Valuation Were Volatile While Seidman Lawrence B Lowered Its Position; Frigate Ventures LP Increases Stake in Mack Cali Rlty (CLI)

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 383.71% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 191,784 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover; 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 17,106 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 0% or 24,087 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) has 3,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 501,328 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 390 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,073 are held by American Intl Gru. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 37,200 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Capital LP has 110,721 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Management owns 148,576 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 410 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 35,395 shares. Parametric Portfolio holds 0% or 15,332 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares to 698,157 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $47,893 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,408 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada stated it has 195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 0% or 60,023 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 405,581 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 164,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 941,252 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Kbc Gp Nv owns 1,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Llc holds 1.35M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 331 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru Com has invested 0.04% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 4.76M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.