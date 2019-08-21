Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Valuation Were Volatile While Seidman Lawrence B Has Trimmed Stake; As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Lowered Its Position by $1.34 Million

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 178,244 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.95% or 156,812 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 2.74 million shares. Principal Finance Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 954,735 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt accumulated 768,756 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 605,855 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 19,216 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 32,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Riggs Asset Managment Communications accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 1.20M shares. Voya Inv Lc reported 104,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 275,200 were reported by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 35,707 are held by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 17,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Cap Management Llc reported 100,816 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 2,748 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 16,196 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 110,721 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 3,452 shares. Yakira Mngmt has 72,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.19% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 2,310 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Gabelli Co Advisers Incorporated has 0.37% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 0% or 24,087 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI).