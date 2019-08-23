Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Shares Were Volatile While Seidman Lawrence B Has Decreased by $3.19 Million Its Holding; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Increases Position in At&T (T)

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 212,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 508,019 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96 million, up from 295,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,200 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Citigroup Inc reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Gp Llp has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Oppenheimer And Close Ltd Liability holds 1.65% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 106,392 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 4,030 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 58,155 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 13,934 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 867 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 148,576 shares. 11,600 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Yakira Cap reported 72,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares to 542,700 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

