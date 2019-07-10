Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Has Trimmed Stake; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Value Rose, Prince Street Capital Management Upped Stake

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 712.32% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 946,057 shares traded or 40.60% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares to 485,400 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank And ICICI Bank: Competition Alert – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2018. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 11,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Close Limited Company holds 1.65% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 106,392 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0% stake. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 4,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Kennedy Management has invested 0.03% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bank Of New York Mellon owns 78,532 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc owns 0.12% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 94,011 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 2,706 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 3,452 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) or 37,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 16,196 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 35,395 shares.