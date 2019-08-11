Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Holder Seidman Lawrence B Trimmed Its Position; Simon Property Group (SPG) Share Price Declined While Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered Holding by $179.24 Million

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 216.15% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 984,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351.43M, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Resolution Limited has 1.23M shares. Shelton Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). World Asset Inc holds 25,882 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 26,714 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 318,977 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 73,205 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division accumulated 2,937 shares. Everett Harris And Comm Ca invested in 19,235 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 111,816 shares. 3,447 are held by Oppenheimer And Inc. 1,492 were reported by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 854,359 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust reported 3,002 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 403,839 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $140.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (NYSE:PDM) by 221,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc..

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 86,000 shares to 705,782 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 12,240 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 11,500 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 18,216 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 2,748 were accumulated by Citigroup. Natixis holds 58,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 7,928 shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Lp has invested 0.09% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Moreover, Seidman Lawrence B has 0.95% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 512,352 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 17,652 shares. 35,395 were reported by Morgan Stanley. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 26,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 410 shares stake.