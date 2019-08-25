Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Holder Seidman Lawrence B Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Were Volatile; Honeywell International Upped Its Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $537,130

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 14,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 86,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 72,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 866,450 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 86,000 shares to 705,782 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 3 shares. Jacobs Asset Limited Com invested in 204,957 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors holds 390 shares. 13,934 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Kennedy Capital invested 0.03% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Prelude Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 100,816 shares. 90,566 were reported by Seidman Lawrence B. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 110,721 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 4,030 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Lc stated it has 106,392 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). California Employees Retirement invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Northern accumulated 132,024 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $333,850 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gates Mngmt reported 3.00 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc owns 45,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 478 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 386,792 shares. Barr E S holds 476,848 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 106,363 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 5,558 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Co reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Bamco Inc Ny reported 10.34 million shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Co holds 679,288 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 12,884 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 350,570 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Zacks Inv Management reported 0.06% stake. 45,862 were reported by Proshare Advsr Lc.

