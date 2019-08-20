Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Holder Highland Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $977,484 as Market Value Were Volatile; Sensato Investors Has Lowered Its Stake in 21Vianet Group (VNET) by $300,447

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 42,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 121,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, down from 164,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 10.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 617,105 shares traded or 105.53% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 278.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 81,457 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 110,721 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 29,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Lc stated it has 0.52% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Seidman Lawrence B has invested 0.95% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt owns 20,280 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 390 shares. Northern Corporation owns 132,024 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 1,477 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 19,607 are owned by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership. Grace & White Inc Ny reported 78,009 shares. American Intll Gp Inc holds 0% or 7,073 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 26,943 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 16,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).