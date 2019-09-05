SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.92 N/A -0.01 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SI-BONE Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SI-BONE Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Titan Medical Inc. is $6, which is potential 189.72% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.7% of SI-BONE Inc. shares and 0% of Titan Medical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc. has -13.93% weaker performance while Titan Medical Inc. has 61.48% stronger performance.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats Titan Medical Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.