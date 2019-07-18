SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.55 N/A -0.79 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.16 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SI-BONE Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Liquidity

SI-BONE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.1 and a Quick Ratio of 14.7. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. SI-BONE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SI-BONE Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of SI-BONE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Invacare Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3% of SI-BONE Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -9.94% -4.51% -8.64% -12.61% 0% -23.03% Invacare Corporation -5.62% -1.85% 29.51% -0.58% -60.17% 60.23%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc. has -23.03% weaker performance while Invacare Corporation has 60.23% stronger performance.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats Invacare Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.