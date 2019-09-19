SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

Both SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.14 N/A -0.01 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 3 1.00 N/A -35.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SI-BONE Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SI-BONE Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SI-BONE Inc. are 13.1 and 12.7. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc. has 5.9 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SI-BONE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CHF Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SI-BONE Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 13.5%. Insiders held roughly 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are CHF Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors SI-BONE Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.