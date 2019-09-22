SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.26 N/A -0.01 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 7 1.80 N/A -13.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SI-BONE Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SI-BONE Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SI-BONE Inc. is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.1. Meanwhile, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. SI-BONE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SI-BONE Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is $1.5, which is potential -30.56% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SI-BONE Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 43.1%. 3% are SI-BONE Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc. was less bearish than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors SI-BONE Inc. beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.