SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Comparison side by side

Both SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.17 N/A -0.01 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.91 N/A 0.98 23.08

Table 1 highlights SI-BONE Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SI-BONE Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SI-BONE Inc. is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.7. The Current Ratio of rival Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. SI-BONE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SI-BONE Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 95.3%. Insiders owned 3% of SI-BONE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc. has -13.93% weaker performance while Lantheus Holdings Inc. has 44.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats SI-BONE Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.