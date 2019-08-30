SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.99 N/A -0.01 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 23 6.53 N/A 0.60 39.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SI-BONE Inc. is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.1. Meanwhile, IRadimed Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. SI-BONE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IRadimed Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.7% of SI-BONE Inc. shares and 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares. About 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are IRadimed Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has weaker performance than SI-BONE Inc.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats SI-BONE Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.