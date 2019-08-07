SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Comparing side by side

Both SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.04 N/A -0.01 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see SI-BONE Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SI-BONE Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Liquidity

13.1 and 12.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SI-BONE Inc. Its rival BioSig Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. SI-BONE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioSig Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SI-BONE Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 4.9% respectively. About 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93% BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc. had bearish trend while BioSig Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.