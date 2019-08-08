Shutterstock (SSTK) Market Value Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $5.45 Million; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Trimmed Kellogg Co (K) Holding as Share Price Declined

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 118,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.50M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 120,708 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome; 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Rev $153M; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 1.83 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 512,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd reported 0.05% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Redmond Asset Limited Liability reported 12,972 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 26,474 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 0.02% or 7,881 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Lc has invested 0.71% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,699 shares. Mason Street Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Stifel has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Prudential Inc holds 32,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Co accumulated 46,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Lc owns 3.28 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $71.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.