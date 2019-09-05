Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)

Both Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.94 N/A 0.84 45.95 Civeo Corporation 2 0.51 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Shutterstock Inc. and Civeo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Shutterstock Inc. and Civeo Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Shutterstock Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Civeo Corporation’s 4.12 beta is the reason why it is 312.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shutterstock Inc. Its rival Civeo Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Shutterstock Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Civeo Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. shares and 70.2% of Civeo Corporation shares. Shutterstock Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Civeo Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Civeo Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Shutterstock Inc. beats Civeo Corporation.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.