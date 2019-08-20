Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Both Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.94 N/A 0.84 45.95 Cardtronics plc 31 0.96 N/A 0.22 128.87

In table 1 we can see Shutterstock Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cardtronics plc has lower revenue and earnings than Shutterstock Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Shutterstock Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Shutterstock Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cardtronics plc’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Shutterstock Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Shutterstock Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.77% and an $46 average target price. On the other hand, Cardtronics plc’s potential upside is 38.84% and its average target price is $39. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cardtronics plc seems more appealing than Shutterstock Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shutterstock Inc. and Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 0% respectively. About 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has weaker performance than Cardtronics plc

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Cardtronics plc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.