Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Bank Hapoalim Bm Raised Facebook (FB) Holding

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 22.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm acquired 2,873 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)'s stock rose 13.53%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 15,483 shares with $2.58M value, up from 12,610 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $562.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. SSTK’s profit would be $6.69 million giving it 50.22 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Shutterstock, Inc.’s analysts see -24.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 67,992 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 2.31% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Net $32.6M; 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Shutterstock, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 2.03 million shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.01% or 110,884 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 56,824 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 32,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Hussman Strategic reported 36,700 shares. M&T Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). C M Bidwell Associate owns 144 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Co invested in 761,090 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) or 35,036 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 15,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content services and products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that clients use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. It has a 45.88 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 21,557 shares to 64,353 valued at $18.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) stake by 11,440 shares and now owns 7,528 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.

