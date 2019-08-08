Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Comparison side by side

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 42 1.94 N/A 0.84 45.95 S&P Global Inc. 216 10.02 N/A 7.45 32.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Shutterstock Inc. and S&P Global Inc. S&P Global Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Shutterstock Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Shutterstock Inc. is currently more expensive than S&P Global Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Volatility and Risk

Shutterstock Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. S&P Global Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor S&P Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Shutterstock Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Shutterstock Inc. and S&P Global Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Shutterstock Inc. has an average price target of $46, and a 32.07% upside potential. S&P Global Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $261.43 consensus price target and a 5.13% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Shutterstock Inc. is looking more favorable than S&P Global Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has weaker performance than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats Shutterstock Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.