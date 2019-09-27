Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shutterstock Inc. has 60.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Shutterstock Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Shutterstock Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 44,065,407.39% 9.80% 5.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Shutterstock Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 15.63M 35 45.95 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Shutterstock Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Shutterstock Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 36.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Shutterstock Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Shutterstock Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shutterstock Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Shutterstock Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Shutterstock Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Shutterstock Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Shutterstock Inc.’s peers beat Shutterstock Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.