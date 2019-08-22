Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.92 N/A 0.84 45.95 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.22 N/A -1.48 0.00

Demonstrates Shutterstock Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Shutterstock Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, InnerWorkings Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Shutterstock Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor InnerWorkings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Shutterstock Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InnerWorkings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Shutterstock Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shutterstock Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.06% and an $46 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shutterstock Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 85.8% respectively. 1.1% are Shutterstock Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. had bullish trend while InnerWorkings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Shutterstock Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.