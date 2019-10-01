Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 36 13.58 15.63M 0.84 45.95 IHS Markit Ltd. 66 2.16 398.69M 1.08 59.54

In table 1 we can see Shutterstock Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IHS Markit Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Shutterstock Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Shutterstock Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Shutterstock Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 44,028,169.01% 9.8% 5.3% IHS Markit Ltd. 605,176,077.72% 5.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta means Shutterstock Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. IHS Markit Ltd.’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, IHS Markit Ltd. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Shutterstock Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, IHS Markit Ltd.’s potential upside is 11.01% and its consensus target price is $74.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. shares and 97.2% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares. About 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are IHS Markit Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. was less bullish than IHS Markit Ltd.

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. beats Shutterstock Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.