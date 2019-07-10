Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Comparison side by side

As Business Services companies, Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 2.14 N/A 0.84 48.85 Hill International Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Shutterstock Inc. and Hill International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Shutterstock Inc. and Hill International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.22 beta means Shutterstock Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hill International Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Hill International Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Hill International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Shutterstock Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Shutterstock Inc. and Hill International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.60% for Shutterstock Inc. with average price target of $46.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shutterstock Inc. and Hill International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.4% and 60.6%. 0.9% are Shutterstock Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Hill International Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27% Hill International Inc. -3.43% -18.48% -30.56% -27.88% -59.46% -26.95%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Hill International Inc. has -26.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats Hill International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.