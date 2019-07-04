Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Contrasting side by side

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 2.12 N/A 0.84 48.85 Envestnet Inc. 62 4.48 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Shutterstock Inc. and Envestnet Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Shutterstock Inc. and Envestnet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that Shutterstock Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Envestnet Inc. has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Shutterstock Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Shutterstock Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Shutterstock Inc. and Envestnet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Shutterstock Inc.’s upside potential is 20.51% at a $46 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Envestnet Inc. is $73, which is potential 3.78% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Shutterstock Inc. appears more favorable than Envestnet Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.4% of Shutterstock Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Shutterstock Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 3.8% are Envestnet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27% Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has weaker performance than Envestnet Inc.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats Envestnet Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.