Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Comparing side by side

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 42 1.89 N/A 0.84 45.95 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.94 N/A 2.82 15.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Shutterstock Inc. and Deluxe Corporation. Deluxe Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Shutterstock Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Shutterstock Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Deluxe Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta means Shutterstock Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Deluxe Corporation has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deluxe Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Shutterstock Inc. and Deluxe Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Shutterstock Inc. is $46, with potential upside of 35.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Deluxe Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Deluxe Corporation.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Shutterstock Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.