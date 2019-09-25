Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) Comparing side by side

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 40 1.93 N/A 0.84 45.95 BrightView Holdings Inc. 17 0.80 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Shutterstock Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shutterstock Inc. Its rival BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. shares and 95.7% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares. Shutterstock Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 0.2% are BrightView Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has weaker performance than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

