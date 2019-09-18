Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 40 2.01 N/A 0.84 45.95 Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.89 N/A -1.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Shutterstock Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9%

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Acacia Research Corporation on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acacia Research Corporation are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Acacia Research Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Shutterstock Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shutterstock Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.6% and 66%. Shutterstock Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has 6.55% stronger performance while Acacia Research Corporation has -6.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Acacia Research Corporation.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.