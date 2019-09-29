Shutterstock (Call) (SSTK) Market Value Declined While Walleye Trading Lifted Position; Healthcare Value Capital Position in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Has Upped by $800,000

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 2.36M shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 11/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES GSK’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A’; 24/05/2018 – Animal Health: Danone, Nestle, KKR and more suit up for GSK consumer bidding war: report; 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 27/03/2018 – GSK Will Own 100% of Joint Venture After Transaction Completed; 08/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – UPDATED MARKETING AUTHORISATION BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL BE REFLECTED IN LABEL FOR RELVAR ELLIPTA FOR COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Backs 2018 View; 18/04/2018 – GSK: TRELEGY ELLIPTA MET SUPERIORITY ON MAIN GOAL

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (Call) (SSTK) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 66,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 178,462 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF WEBDAM, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold SSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.29% more from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Jane Street Lc accumulated 6,639 shares. Us National Bank De holds 681 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co accumulated 1.27% or 3.38M shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd has invested 0.07% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 147,357 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs has 571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 2.79M shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Com holds 253,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 13,313 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 41,115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp has 46,852 shares. Hussman Strategic invested 0.38% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 0.01% or 114,689 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 27,687 shares to 3,413 shares, valued at $115,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 17,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,309 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (Call) (NYSE:TRGP).