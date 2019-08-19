Shutterfly (SFLY) Valuation Rose While Fine Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Upped Dr Horton (DHI) Stake by $2.24 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 404,417 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 77.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.72M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 75,700 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 14,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,524 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “D.R. Horton: A True Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 119,325 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 9,941 shares. Gyroscope Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 19,224 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,166 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 40,262 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fil has invested 0.12% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Blb&B Advsr Limited Company has 0.44% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 91,380 shares. Westover Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7,173 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated accumulated 67,200 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.04 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cleararc has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 8,252 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 30,740 are owned by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Lc. Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 719 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Company reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). The New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.02% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Rice Hall James & Assocs Llc accumulated 952,291 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 79,519 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 21,962 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity owns 5,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 1,752 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 23,130 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 22,558 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Pnc Gp owns 793 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 25,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.