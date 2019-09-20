Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Rose While Okumus Fund Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $32.77 Million; Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Shares Declined While Estabrook Capital Management Cut by $400.48 Million Its Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 347,150 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 61,725 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54B, down from 77,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 3.45 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shutterfly Analysts Weigh Potential Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shutterfly +3% on beats, FY EPS raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44 million shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. The insider MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought 2,360 shares worth $49,902. BEEBE CHERYL K also bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, August 21. Isaacson Mark J. had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $116.43 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fn (NYSE:FNF) by 17,289 shares to 21,627 shares, valued at $871.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

