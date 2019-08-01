Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Rose While Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $7.27 Million; Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Boosted Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 939,642 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 963,991 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & holds 0.02% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 355,877 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Voya Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 33,011 shares in its portfolio. Hg Vora Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.20 million shares. Okumus Fund reported 1.63M shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 23,716 shares. 94,743 were reported by Comerica State Bank. Moreover, Plante Moran Finance Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 62 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.01% stake. Coatue Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). First Personal Financial Services owns 200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Charles Schwab reported 378,493 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management holds 39,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 81,571 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 25,435 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech holds 0% or 12,610 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). D E Shaw And invested in 13,235 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 234,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 830,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Creative Planning stated it has 327,760 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 7,022 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares to 201,650 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,136 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).