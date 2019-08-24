Shutterfly (SFLY) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose While Roberts Glore & Company Has Boosted Its Position

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 300,238 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg reported 344,684 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Comm Na accumulated 0.37% or 1.53 million shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 205,122 shares. 883,966 were accumulated by Principal Financial. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axon Cap Lp reported 17.54% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 34,700 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voya Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.29% or 2.42 million shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fmr Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.68M shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 0.03% stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares to 56,855 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.02% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Tiaa Cref Investment Llc holds 167,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Management LP holds 0.04% or 82,874 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc reported 0.06% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 113,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 2,825 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Stadium Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 8.99% or 416,153 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 8,823 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 413,161 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability holds 16,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 112,953 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 11,483 shares. Rice Hall James & Limited holds 1.25% or 952,291 shares.

